Venezuela's Uncertain Dawn: A Nation in Waiting

The atmosphere in Venezuela was tense but calm on Sunday, following the dramatic capture of President Nicolas Maduro by American forces. The streets of Caracas, the capital, remained unusually quiet, with few vehicles on the road and businesses shuttered.

In La Guira state, residents began cleaning up from blasts that damaged homes during the operation to seize Maduro and his wife. The community faced the visible aftermath of the political upheaval, with buildings showing severe structural damage.

Amidst promises from President Donald Trump to 'run' Venezuela with input from Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, uncertainty prevails across the country. Many residents reflect on the absence of morning Mass in Caracas, fearing possible government retaliation if they show any sign of celebration.