Denmark PM Urges Trump to Halt Greenland Annexation Rhetoric

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has made a strong appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to abandon any ideas of annexing Greenland. Her comment comes after Trump reiterated his interest in taking over the autonomous territory in an interview with The Atlantic magazine.

Frederiksen, in an emailed statement, asserted that the notion of the U.S. considering annexation 'makes absolutely no sense,' emphasizing that the U.S. has no sovereignty rights over any countries within the Danish Kingdom, which includes Greenland.

She further insisted that the United States should desist from making aggressive threats towards their historically close ally, noting that Greenland and its people have clearly expressed that they are not on the market for sale.