Denmark PM Urges Trump to Halt Greenland Annexation Rhetoric

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on U.S. President Donald Trump to cease threats of annexing Greenland, following his comments in The Atlantic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-01-2026 01:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 01:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has made a strong appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to abandon any ideas of annexing Greenland. Her comment comes after Trump reiterated his interest in taking over the autonomous territory in an interview with The Atlantic magazine.

Frederiksen, in an emailed statement, asserted that the notion of the U.S. considering annexation 'makes absolutely no sense,' emphasizing that the U.S. has no sovereignty rights over any countries within the Danish Kingdom, which includes Greenland.

She further insisted that the United States should desist from making aggressive threats towards their historically close ally, noting that Greenland and its people have clearly expressed that they are not on the market for sale.

