France Stands Firm on Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Claims

France has reiterated its unwavering support for Denmark and Greenland's sovereignty amid renewed threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to acquire Greenland. French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux emphasized solidarity in an interview, highlighting the importance of leaving decisions about Greenland to its own people.

President Trump stated in a Sunday interview with The Atlantic magazine that the U.S. needs Greenland for defense purposes. His statement followed the U.S. capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, with Trump indicating U.S. intentions to manage the Latin American nation.

In response, the leaders of Denmark and Greenland urged Trump to cease his threats. France maintains that borders must not be altered by force, reinforcing its stance during the ongoing diplomatic tensions.

