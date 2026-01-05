Left Menu

France Stands Firm on Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Claims

France has expressed its unwavering support for Denmark and Greenland's sovereignty, following U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed threats to take over Greenland. French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux emphasized solidarity, stating borders cannot be changed by force, and reiterated that Greenland belongs to its people.

Paris | Updated: 05-01-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 12:56 IST
France has reiterated its unwavering support for Denmark and Greenland's sovereignty amid renewed threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to acquire Greenland. French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux emphasized solidarity in an interview, highlighting the importance of leaving decisions about Greenland to its own people.

President Trump stated in a Sunday interview with The Atlantic magazine that the U.S. needs Greenland for defense purposes. His statement followed the U.S. capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, with Trump indicating U.S. intentions to manage the Latin American nation.

In response, the leaders of Denmark and Greenland urged Trump to cease his threats. France maintains that borders must not be altered by force, reinforcing its stance during the ongoing diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

