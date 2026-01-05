Starmer Stands with Denmark on Greenland's Future
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer supports Denmark's stance on Greenland's sovereignty amid U.S. interest in using it for defense. Concerns arise as the U.S. targets Venezuela, recalling fears for Greenland's future. Starmer enforces international law, supporting democracies while seeking good relations with the U.S.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared solidarity with Denmark regarding Greenland's sovereignty. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in the territory for defense purposes.
The U.S. military's recent operation to seize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has sparked fears in Denmark that Greenland might encounter similar interference. Starmer emphasized that the destiny of Greenland lies with Denmark alone.
Asked about Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's warning to Trump concerning Greenland, Starmer voiced his support. He also urged the U.S. to justify its actions in Venezuela, while stressing the importance of international law and a democratic government.
