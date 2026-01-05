Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi Over Trump's Tariff Ultimatum, Echoes 'Mogambo Khush Hua'

The Congress likened US President Donald Trump's comments on tariffs to a villain's line from a Hindi film, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance. Trump claimed control over Modi regarding India's Russian oil imports. Congress officials criticized Modi for allegedly succumbing to Trump's pressure.

The Congress party on Monday drew comparisons between US President Donald Trump's recent tariff threats and the infamous 'Mogambo khush hua' line from a popular Hindi film, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apparent acquiescence to US pressure.

This political friction unfolded after Trump criticized India's ongoing purchase of Russian oil, hinting at potential tariff increases, which he claimed Modi wanted to appease. Congress leader Kharge suggested that Modi's actions implied that he was yielding to Trump's control.

In further condemnation, Congress officials expressed disappointment over Modi's perceived subservience, citing Trump's fluctuating trade policy towards India as ineffective, despite public displays of friendship. Social media posts from Congress illustrated growing dissatisfaction with Modi's handling of international relations.

