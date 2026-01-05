Greenland's Diplomatic Dilemma: Denmark vs. Trump's Ambitions

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, Denmark's Prime Minister reiterated the nation's stance against Greenland's annexation by the U.S. This comes as Trump expresses his interest in acquiring the autonomous Danish territory.

Concerns arose after a U.S. military action in Venezuela suggested similar risks for Greenland. Trump declared geopolitical motives for acquiring Greenland, considering its strategic position for defense and mineral resources.

European allies aligned with Denmark, asserting that Greenland's fate rests solely with its people. They stress the importance of sovereignty over strategic exploitation, amid heightened tensions in the Arctic region.

(With inputs from agencies.)