Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Indore Over Contaminated Water Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Congress plans a protest march in Indore following a water contamination incident linked to 16 deaths. The party blames government corruption and demands resignations. Meanwhile, health officials claim the outbreak is under control, with ongoing measures to resolve the crisis and prevent further harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:20 IST
Protests Erupt in Indore Over Contaminated Water Crisis
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari announced a protest march from Bada Ganpati to the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar statue in Indore, scheduled for January 11. The demonstration is a response to the recent spike in fatalities attributed to contaminated drinking water in the city's Bhagirathpura area.

Speaking to ANI, Patwari accused the Indore Municipal Corporation of corruption, holding them responsible for 16 deaths. He called for the resignation of Urban Administration Minister Mohan Yadav, asserting that the minister's inaction has fostered a culture of corruption. Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists staged protests in Bhopal, leading to police detentions.

Efforts are underway to manage the situation, with Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani confirming that 230 patients have been discharged as the crisis starts to subside. Authorities are distributing ORS packets and have advised residents to drink boiled water. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial aid for affected families and vowed strict action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Rally: Navigating Global Economic Indicators & Fed Policy

Dollar Rally: Navigating Global Economic Indicators & Fed Policy

 Global
2
Finnish Schools Combat Fake News from Preschool

Finnish Schools Combat Fake News from Preschool

 Finland
3
Crackdown on Power Theft: Sambhal's Efforts to Combat Electricity Fraud

Crackdown on Power Theft: Sambhal's Efforts to Combat Electricity Fraud

 India
4
Geopolitical Ripples Shake Oil Market Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Geopolitical Ripples Shake Oil Market Amid Venezuelan Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026