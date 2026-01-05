Protests Erupt in Indore Over Contaminated Water Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari announced a protest march from Bada Ganpati to the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar statue in Indore, scheduled for January 11. The demonstration is a response to the recent spike in fatalities attributed to contaminated drinking water in the city's Bhagirathpura area.

Speaking to ANI, Patwari accused the Indore Municipal Corporation of corruption, holding them responsible for 16 deaths. He called for the resignation of Urban Administration Minister Mohan Yadav, asserting that the minister's inaction has fostered a culture of corruption. Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists staged protests in Bhopal, leading to police detentions.

Efforts are underway to manage the situation, with Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani confirming that 230 patients have been discharged as the crisis starts to subside. Authorities are distributing ORS packets and have advised residents to drink boiled water. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial aid for affected families and vowed strict action against those responsible.

