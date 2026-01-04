Protests Echo as Bells Ring Over Indore Water Crisis

The Congress party initiated loud and symbolic 'ghanta' or bell protests throughout Madhya Pradesh on Sunday in response to a water contamination incident in Indore, which resulted in six fatalities. They are demanding the resignation of the senior Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Vijayvargiya, the state's Urban Development and Housing Minister, had previously caused controversy this week by referring to the Indore developments as ''ghanta,'' a term often interpreted as ''nonsense.'' This remark has fueled the Congress's protests.

Gathering outside the residence of Lok Sabha MP Alok Sharma in Bhopal and other MLAs' homes, Congress leaders and workers rang bells loudly. In Mandsaur, the situation escalated when protesters surrounded the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda. Amidst the political clamor, they included a devotional hymn, adding to the scene's complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)