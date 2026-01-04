Protests Echo as Bells Ring Over Indore Water Crisis
The Congress party launched 'ghanta' protests across Madhya Pradesh following water contamination in Indore, which claimed six lives. Criticizing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's response to the crisis, Congress demanded his resignation. The protests involved bell-ringing and hymns as demonstrators voiced concerns over negligence and corruption.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party initiated loud and symbolic 'ghanta' or bell protests throughout Madhya Pradesh on Sunday in response to a water contamination incident in Indore, which resulted in six fatalities. They are demanding the resignation of the senior Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya.
Vijayvargiya, the state's Urban Development and Housing Minister, had previously caused controversy this week by referring to the Indore developments as ''ghanta,'' a term often interpreted as ''nonsense.'' This remark has fueled the Congress's protests.
Gathering outside the residence of Lok Sabha MP Alok Sharma in Bhopal and other MLAs' homes, Congress leaders and workers rang bells loudly. In Mandsaur, the situation escalated when protesters surrounded the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda. Amidst the political clamor, they included a devotional hymn, adding to the scene's complexity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal
Iran's Turmoil: Protests, Inflation, and International Tensions
Uttarakhand Protests Intensify Over Ankita Bhandari Case's 'VIP' Mystery
France Tightens Food Import Checks Amid Farmer Protests
Iran's Unrest: Protests Over Inflation Lead to Deadly Clashes