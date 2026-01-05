Left Menu

Venezuela's Power Shift: The New Era of U.S.-Venezuelan Relations

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has reached out to the U.S., proposing cooperation on development, following U.S. forces' capture of President Maduro. Amidst criticism and legal turmoil, Rodriguez urges peaceful dialogue. President Trump hints at further actions if Venezuela doesn't open its oil and tackle drug trafficking.

05-01-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez extended an olive branch to the United States, proposing collaboration on shared development goals just days after U.S. forces captured the nation's president, Nicolas Maduro. This unexpected outreach marks a significant shift in Venezuela's diplomatic tone.

Rodriguez posted a statement on social media expressing her government's intent to foster respectful relations with the U.S., despite previously condemning the raid as an illegal exploitation of Venezuela's resources. She emphasized the importance of peace and dialogue, urging President Donald Trump to prioritize cooperation.

Meanwhile, Trump's administration maintains pressure, with potential further action if Venezuela fails to open its oil sector and curb drug trafficking. As legal proceedings await Maduro in New York, the situation, which has sparked global concerns, unfolds with uncertain implications for Venezuela and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

