Venezuela's Power Shift: The New Era of U.S.-Venezuelan Relations

In a surprising move, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez extended an olive branch to the United States, proposing collaboration on shared development goals just days after U.S. forces captured the nation's president, Nicolas Maduro. This unexpected outreach marks a significant shift in Venezuela's diplomatic tone.

Rodriguez posted a statement on social media expressing her government's intent to foster respectful relations with the U.S., despite previously condemning the raid as an illegal exploitation of Venezuela's resources. She emphasized the importance of peace and dialogue, urging President Donald Trump to prioritize cooperation.

Meanwhile, Trump's administration maintains pressure, with potential further action if Venezuela fails to open its oil sector and curb drug trafficking. As legal proceedings await Maduro in New York, the situation, which has sparked global concerns, unfolds with uncertain implications for Venezuela and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)