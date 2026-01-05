Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Revered Nationalist Kalyan Singh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah honored former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on his 94th birth anniversary, praising his unwavering commitment to national heritage and cultural pride. Kalyan Singh, known for crime-free governance, served twice as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister and remained a significant political figure.
In a gesture of homage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah commemorated the 94th birth anniversary of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Monday. Singh was lauded as an 'ardent nationalist leader' who staunchly protected the nation's heritage and cultural pride.
Kalyan Singh, originally from Aligarh in western Uttar Pradesh, made history by becoming the first BJP chief minister of the state in 1991. He served two non-consecutive terms, in 1991-92 and again from 1997-99.
Recalling Singh's legacy, Shah stated in a message on X that Kalyan Singh embodied crime-free governance and remained unyielding in his ideological convictions, even to the extent of relinquishing power. Singh's dedication to public welfare and service endures as a lasting memory. He also served as a Union minister, governor of Rajasthan and Himachal, and was a member of Parliament until his death in 2021.
