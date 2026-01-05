Left Menu

Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Revered Nationalist Kalyan Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah honored former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on his 94th birth anniversary, praising his unwavering commitment to national heritage and cultural pride. Kalyan Singh, known for crime-free governance, served twice as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister and remained a significant political figure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:11 IST
Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Revered Nationalist Kalyan Singh
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of homage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah commemorated the 94th birth anniversary of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Monday. Singh was lauded as an 'ardent nationalist leader' who staunchly protected the nation's heritage and cultural pride.

Kalyan Singh, originally from Aligarh in western Uttar Pradesh, made history by becoming the first BJP chief minister of the state in 1991. He served two non-consecutive terms, in 1991-92 and again from 1997-99.

Recalling Singh's legacy, Shah stated in a message on X that Kalyan Singh embodied crime-free governance and remained unyielding in his ideological convictions, even to the extent of relinquishing power. Singh's dedication to public welfare and service endures as a lasting memory. He also served as a Union minister, governor of Rajasthan and Himachal, and was a member of Parliament until his death in 2021.

TRENDING

1
A Paris court finds 10 people guilty of cyberbullying France's first lady Brigitte Macron, reports AP.

A Paris court finds 10 people guilty of cyberbullying France's first lady Br...

 Global
2
Broadcast Ban: Bangladesh Blocks IPL Amid Rahman Row

Broadcast Ban: Bangladesh Blocks IPL Amid Rahman Row

 Bangladesh
3
Netherlands Transport Chaos: Snowfall Halts Travel

Netherlands Transport Chaos: Snowfall Halts Travel

 Global
4
Shubman Gill Returns Ahead of Goa Clash Post Food Poisoning Setback

Shubman Gill Returns Ahead of Goa Clash Post Food Poisoning Setback

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026