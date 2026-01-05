Marathi Manoos and Vande Mataram: Politics of Mumbai's Mayoral Race
As Mumbai's municipal elections approach, the debate intensifies over the identity of the next mayor. The Mahayuti alliance emphasizes a Marathi mayor who chants 'Vande Mataram.' The political discourse grows loud with parties asserting their visions amidst allegations of divisive politics by opponents.
The contentious race for Mumbai's mayoral seat sees a rising chorus among political players, with a strong emphasis on Marathi identity and cultural affirmation through 'Vande Mataram.'
The Mahayuti, a coalition involving the BJP and Shiv Sena, champions a candidate aligned with local sentiments, sparking debate across the city.
As accusations of divisive politics fly, notable figures like Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray voice their perspectives. With municipal polls imminent, the stakes in Mumbai's political landscape have never been higher.
