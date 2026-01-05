Marathi Manoos and Vande Mataram: Politics of Mumbai's Mayoral Race

The contentious race for Mumbai's mayoral seat sees a rising chorus among political players, with a strong emphasis on Marathi identity and cultural affirmation through 'Vande Mataram.'

The Mahayuti, a coalition involving the BJP and Shiv Sena, champions a candidate aligned with local sentiments, sparking debate across the city.

As accusations of divisive politics fly, notable figures like Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray voice their perspectives. With municipal polls imminent, the stakes in Mumbai's political landscape have never been higher.

(With inputs from agencies.)