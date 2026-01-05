Politics and Promises: A BJP Councillor's Tale in Thiruvananthapuram

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP councillor R Sreelekha revealed her journey into politics, highlighting initial reluctance and eventual involvement. She had been informed by her party before local body elections that she might be considered for the mayor's post, a position that eventually went to VV Rajesh.

Sreelekha, who played a critical role in the civic elections, emphasized her lack of disappointment over the decision. She stated her appreciation for the party's choice of a more experienced candidate while expressing her support for Rajesh and his leadership of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Despite her political ascent, Sreelekha remains dedicated to grassroots development in Sasthamangalam ward and reiterated her contentment outside of electoral races. Her focus remains on community betterment, as she further elaborated on her aspirations for local development over the next five years.

