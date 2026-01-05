Left Menu

Politics and Promises: A BJP Councillor's Tale in Thiruvananthapuram

BJP councillor R Sreelekha discusses her initial reluctance and eventual acceptance of her political role in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite being told she might be considered for mayor, she supported the party's decision to appoint VV Rajesh. Sreelekha focuses on community development and backs the new leadership.

Updated: 05-01-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:33 IST
In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP councillor R Sreelekha revealed her journey into politics, highlighting initial reluctance and eventual involvement. She had been informed by her party before local body elections that she might be considered for the mayor's post, a position that eventually went to VV Rajesh.

Sreelekha, who played a critical role in the civic elections, emphasized her lack of disappointment over the decision. She stated her appreciation for the party's choice of a more experienced candidate while expressing her support for Rajesh and his leadership of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Despite her political ascent, Sreelekha remains dedicated to grassroots development in Sasthamangalam ward and reiterated her contentment outside of electoral races. Her focus remains on community betterment, as she further elaborated on her aspirations for local development over the next five years.

