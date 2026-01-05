Politics and Promises: A BJP Councillor's Tale in Thiruvananthapuram
BJP councillor R Sreelekha discusses her initial reluctance and eventual acceptance of her political role in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite being told she might be considered for mayor, she supported the party's decision to appoint VV Rajesh. Sreelekha focuses on community development and backs the new leadership.
- Country:
- India
In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP councillor R Sreelekha revealed her journey into politics, highlighting initial reluctance and eventual involvement. She had been informed by her party before local body elections that she might be considered for the mayor's post, a position that eventually went to VV Rajesh.
Sreelekha, who played a critical role in the civic elections, emphasized her lack of disappointment over the decision. She stated her appreciation for the party's choice of a more experienced candidate while expressing her support for Rajesh and his leadership of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.
Despite her political ascent, Sreelekha remains dedicated to grassroots development in Sasthamangalam ward and reiterated her contentment outside of electoral races. Her focus remains on community betterment, as she further elaborated on her aspirations for local development over the next five years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Debate Heats Up Over Mumbai's Next Mayor: 'Marathi Manoos' at the Forefront
Marathi Manoos and Vande Mataram: Politics of Mumbai's Mayoral Race
Former Mumbai mayor Shubha Raul, who resigned from Shiv Sena (UBT), joins BJP in presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Political Shift: Former Mumbai Mayor Joins BJP
Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.