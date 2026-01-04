Political Shift: Former Mumbai Mayor Joins BJP

In a significant political development, former Mumbai Mayor Shubha Raul has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a move seen as a blow to the Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead of the upcoming Mumbai civic body elections. Raul made her switch in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after ending her association with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

This development comes just as Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray unveiled their alliance's manifesto, marking a crucial juncture for the Shiv Sena camp. Raul's exit is perceived as a setback for Uddhav Thackeray's faction, especially with important elections on the horizon.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with 28 other civic bodies in Maharashtra, is set to go to polls on January 15, adding pressure on the Shiv Sena to consolidate its position amidst shifting political allegiances.

