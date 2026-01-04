Left Menu

Political Shift: Former Mumbai Mayor Joins BJP

Former Mumbai Mayor Shubha Raul left the Shiv Sena (UBT) to join the BJP, coinciding with an election setback for Uddhav Thackeray's faction. Her switch, alongside the alliance manifesto announcement by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, impacts the Shiv Sena camp ahead of the crucial BMC elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:26 IST
Political Shift: Former Mumbai Mayor Joins BJP
Shiv Sena
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former Mumbai Mayor Shubha Raul has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a move seen as a blow to the Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead of the upcoming Mumbai civic body elections. Raul made her switch in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after ending her association with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

This development comes just as Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray unveiled their alliance's manifesto, marking a crucial juncture for the Shiv Sena camp. Raul's exit is perceived as a setback for Uddhav Thackeray's faction, especially with important elections on the horizon.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with 28 other civic bodies in Maharashtra, is set to go to polls on January 15, adding pressure on the Shiv Sena to consolidate its position amidst shifting political allegiances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

 India
2
Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

 Global
3
Controversy Unveiled: FCRA Allegations Against Kerala Opposition Leader

Controversy Unveiled: FCRA Allegations Against Kerala Opposition Leader

 India
4
Immigrant Welfare Rates: A Global Snapshot Highlights Notable Exclusions

Immigrant Welfare Rates: A Global Snapshot Highlights Notable Exclusions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026