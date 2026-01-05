Left Menu

Revitalizing Ironclad Ties: China-Pakistan Pact Amid Shifting Alliances

China and Pakistan have reaffirmed their historic 'ironclad' friendship, pledging to further deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation. This comes as Islamabad's relationship with Washington warms, creating a counterbalance to China. Both nations commit to upgrading the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and enhancing sectoral collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:15 IST
Revitalizing Ironclad Ties: China-Pakistan Pact Amid Shifting Alliances

In a show of enduring camaraderie, China and Pakistan pledged on Monday to bolster their 'ironclad' friendship and expand collaborations, even as Islamabad's relationship with Washington shows signs of warming.

The announcement underscores Pakistan's pivotal role as one of China's closest allies, demonstrated by diplomatic support on global issues and significant Chinese investments through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Tensions have arisen, however, due to repeated militant attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The joint statement highlighted plans for an upgraded version of CPEC and expanded cooperation across industry, agriculture, mining, and finance. Both nations commended Pakistan's efforts to safeguard Chinese projects and called for dismantling terrorist organizations in the region.

TRENDING

1
Netherlands Transport Chaos: Snowfall Halts Travel

Netherlands Transport Chaos: Snowfall Halts Travel

 Global
2
Shubman Gill Returns Ahead of Goa Clash Post Food Poisoning Setback

Shubman Gill Returns Ahead of Goa Clash Post Food Poisoning Setback

 India
3
Kerala Government Revolutionizes Paddy Procurement With Cooperative Model

Kerala Government Revolutionizes Paddy Procurement With Cooperative Model

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee Challenges 'Inhumane' Voter Roll Revision in Court

Mamata Banerjee Challenges 'Inhumane' Voter Roll Revision in Court

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026