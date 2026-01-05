Revitalizing Ironclad Ties: China-Pakistan Pact Amid Shifting Alliances
China and Pakistan have reaffirmed their historic 'ironclad' friendship, pledging to further deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation. This comes as Islamabad's relationship with Washington warms, creating a counterbalance to China. Both nations commit to upgrading the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and enhancing sectoral collaborations.
In a show of enduring camaraderie, China and Pakistan pledged on Monday to bolster their 'ironclad' friendship and expand collaborations, even as Islamabad's relationship with Washington shows signs of warming.
The announcement underscores Pakistan's pivotal role as one of China's closest allies, demonstrated by diplomatic support on global issues and significant Chinese investments through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Tensions have arisen, however, due to repeated militant attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan.
The joint statement highlighted plans for an upgraded version of CPEC and expanded cooperation across industry, agriculture, mining, and finance. Both nations commended Pakistan's efforts to safeguard Chinese projects and called for dismantling terrorist organizations in the region.
