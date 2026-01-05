Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Shift Strategy to Win Mumbai Civic Polls

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray focus on party shakhas over rallies for Mumbai's civic polls. This recalibration aims to maximize outreach. Though initially planning several rallies, they're now prioritizing direct interactions. Elections for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are on January 15.

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Raj Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), are pivoting their election strategies for the upcoming Mumbai civic body polls by focusing on visiting local party offices rather than conducting large rallies.

Initially slated to lead three rallies across Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs and a major event at Shivaji Park, the Thackeray cousins are now set to interact with their party workers directly by visiting shakhas. The decision marks a strategic shift to enhance their grassroots connections with the public.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut clarified that while a significant rally will still occur at Shivaji Park, the emphasis now is on maximizing voter reach through smaller, more direct engagements. The cousins plan additional rallies in regional locales like Thane and Nashik, maintaining a united front for the 'Marathi manoos' cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

