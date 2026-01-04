Tripura CM Rallies Support for BJP Amid Upcoming Tribal Council Elections

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha called upon voters to support the BJP in the impending elections for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), emphasizing the party's role in fostering peace and development in the state.

Currently led by the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), the 30-member council is set for elections in March. Speaking at a BJP event in Khowai district, Saha touted achievements such as Tripura's improved GSDP and per capita income ranking among northeastern states and its front-runner status as per NITI Aayog.

The chief minister criticized communists for the ethnic riots of 1980 and accused them of fostering outlawed groups. He expressed disapproval of TMP's attempts to dictate terms, emphasizing the BJP's aim to prevent external interference in state affairs, while also supporting indigenous language preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)