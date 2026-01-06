Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts Over Vilasrao Deshmukh's Legacy

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan's comments about erasing late CM Vilasrao Deshmukh's legacy in Latur sparked outrage from Congress. The BJP was accused of undermining Deshmukh, known for his contributions to state development. Congress leaders vehemently opposed the remarks, defending Deshmukh's lasting legacy and influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 06-01-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 00:05 IST
Political Storm Erupts Over Vilasrao Deshmukh's Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political scuffle, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Monday stirred controversy by suggesting that the legacy of late Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh would be erased from his hometown, Latur. The remark was delivered during a meeting of BJP party workers where nationalistic slogans were chanted.

Following Chavan's statement, a wave of criticism erupted from Congress, accusing the BJP of attempting to diminish Deshmukh's contributions to Maharashtra's development. Congress asserted that such comments were driven by arrogance and ignorance, emphasizing Deshmukh's lasting influence on the state's progress.

The Congress party, along with senior leaders and Vilasrao's son, Amit Deshmukh, condemned Chavan's remarks, insisting that Deshmukh's legacy is indelible and deeply rooted in the hearts of Latur's people. The comments have intensified political tensions, with Congress members warning the BJP of a strong backlash from the community.

TRENDING

1
Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

 Global
2
Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political Tumult

Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political ...

 Global
3
Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

 India
4
US Vaccine Schedule Overhaul Sparks Controversy

US Vaccine Schedule Overhaul Sparks Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026