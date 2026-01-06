Political Storm Erupts Over Vilasrao Deshmukh's Legacy
Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan's comments about erasing late CM Vilasrao Deshmukh's legacy in Latur sparked outrage from Congress. The BJP was accused of undermining Deshmukh, known for his contributions to state development. Congress leaders vehemently opposed the remarks, defending Deshmukh's lasting legacy and influence.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery political scuffle, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Monday stirred controversy by suggesting that the legacy of late Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh would be erased from his hometown, Latur. The remark was delivered during a meeting of BJP party workers where nationalistic slogans were chanted.
Following Chavan's statement, a wave of criticism erupted from Congress, accusing the BJP of attempting to diminish Deshmukh's contributions to Maharashtra's development. Congress asserted that such comments were driven by arrogance and ignorance, emphasizing Deshmukh's lasting influence on the state's progress.
The Congress party, along with senior leaders and Vilasrao's son, Amit Deshmukh, condemned Chavan's remarks, insisting that Deshmukh's legacy is indelible and deeply rooted in the hearts of Latur's people. The comments have intensified political tensions, with Congress members warning the BJP of a strong backlash from the community.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vilasrao Deshmukh
- Maharashtra
- BJP
- controversy
- legacy
- Latur
- Congress
- political
- development
- criticism
ALSO READ
Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes
Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' in Opposition to Centre's Scheme Changes
Legacy of a Champion: Remembering Manoj Kothari's Impact on Indian Cue Sports
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Trump's Tariff Ultimatum, Echoes 'Mogambo Khush Hua'
Celebrating Telugu: A Legacy of Language and Unity