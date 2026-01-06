Touadera Secures Third Term Amidst Controversial Central African Elections

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera has secured a third term in office, winning 74.6% of the vote in a contentious election held on December 28.

Touadera, a mathematician who took power a decade ago, successfully campaigned on his security record despite allegations of election fraud from his opponents.

While some opposition members have already raised doubts about the election's credibility, the official results await final confirmation by the Constitutional Court by January 20.