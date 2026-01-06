Left Menu

Touadera Secures Third Term Amidst Controversial Central African Elections

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera won a third term with a 74.6% majority, amid claims of election fraud by opponents. The election followed a constitutional change removing term limits. Opposition figures questioned the election's integrity, while the Constitutional Court must finalize results by January 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 04:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 04:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera has secured a third term in office, winning 74.6% of the vote in a contentious election held on December 28.

Touadera, a mathematician who took power a decade ago, successfully campaigned on his security record despite allegations of election fraud from his opponents.

While some opposition members have already raised doubts about the election's credibility, the official results await final confirmation by the Constitutional Court by January 20.

