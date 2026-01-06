Left Menu

Inside the CIA Assessment on Venezuela's Power Dynamics

A confidential CIA report suggested that senior figures loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, like Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, were best suited to maintain stability if Maduro lost power. This influenced U.S. President Donald Trump's support for Rodriguez over opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Updated: 06-01-2026 07:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 07:52 IST
A confidential CIA assessment was submitted to U.S. President Donald Trump, indicating that loyalists to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, including Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, were ideally positioned to uphold stability should Maduro lose power, as reported by two anonymous sources.

The assessment played a pivotal role in influencing Trump's decision to support Delcy Rodriguez instead of opposition figure María Corina Machado. The White House, however, refrained from confirming the details of the report.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that Trump is regularly briefed on international political situations, and he and his national security team make strategic decisions that aim to align Venezuela with U.S. interests and improve conditions for the Venezuelan populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

