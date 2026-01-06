Inside the CIA Assessment on Venezuela's Power Dynamics

A confidential CIA assessment was submitted to U.S. President Donald Trump, indicating that loyalists to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, including Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, were ideally positioned to uphold stability should Maduro lose power, as reported by two anonymous sources.

The assessment played a pivotal role in influencing Trump's decision to support Delcy Rodriguez instead of opposition figure María Corina Machado. The White House, however, refrained from confirming the details of the report.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that Trump is regularly briefed on international political situations, and he and his national security team make strategic decisions that aim to align Venezuela with U.S. interests and improve conditions for the Venezuelan populace.

