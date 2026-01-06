Left Menu

Diplomatic Strains: Gehlot Criticizes Centre Over Bangladesh Violence

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot criticizes the Indian government's diplomatic failure in addressing violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Gehlot calls for decisive action to protect the dignity and lives of the affected community, emphasizing the importance of India's historical support for Bangladesh's independence and urging intervention.

Jaipur | Updated: 06-01-2026 14:25 IST
  India

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has criticized the Indian government, describing violent incidents against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh as a diplomatic failure. Gehlot labeled these atrocities as a 'blot on humanity' and stressed the importance of India's role in Bangladesh's historical independence.

Highlighting past support from India during the 1971 liberation war, Gehlot urged the Centre to take concrete actions rather than issuing statements of 'deep concern.' He called for protecting minorities' lives and dignity in the neighboring country, noting India's moral responsibility.

Gehlot's remarks came amidst reports of targeted killings and violence in Bangladesh, which he urges India to address through effective political pressure, underscoring decisive leadership over mere rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

