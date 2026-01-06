Congress's Vision for Mumbai: A Bhartiya, Maharashtrian and Mumbaikar Future

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal took aim at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's rhetoric on Tuesday, promising a future in Mumbai led by a 'Bhartiya, Maharashtrian and Mumbaikar' mayor. The assertion was a rebuke of Fadnavis's 'Hindu-Marathi' mayor stance.

During the release of the Congress manifesto for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections, Sapkal called attention to divisive political tactics overshadowing development issues. He also demanded re-elections in contested wards and condemned BJP chief Ravindra Chavan for remarks against former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Sapkal praised Congress's successful local election strategy, expressing confidence in their upcoming performance in January's municipal elections. He highlighted the party's organized ticket distribution as a notable success, expecting a strong showing in Nagpur and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)