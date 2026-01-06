European Leaders Defend Greenland's Sovereignty Amid US Takeover Talk

European leaders resisted US President Donald Trump's comments on an American takeover of Greenland. The leaders stressed that the mineral-rich Arctic island 'belongs to its people.'

France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK joined Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in defending Greenland's sovereignty. Despite Trump's statements, Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, maintains its autonomy.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller reiterated the US interest in acquiring Greenland, notwithstanding Denmark's warning that such a move could undermine NATO. Frederiksen and European counterparts stood firm against US claims, following US military actions in Venezuela.

