European Leaders Defend Greenland's Sovereignty Amid US Takeover Talk
European leaders, including Denmark's Prime Minister, oppose US President Trump's remarks about acquiring Greenland. They emphasize Greenland's sovereignty and its significance. Despite Trump's assertive stance, leaders reaffirm the territory's autonomy. Greenland remains a strategic, mineral-rich island under Denmark's administration. Concerns about NATO's stability amplify tensions.
European leaders resisted US President Donald Trump's comments on an American takeover of Greenland. The leaders stressed that the mineral-rich Arctic island 'belongs to its people.'
France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK joined Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in defending Greenland's sovereignty. Despite Trump's statements, Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, maintains its autonomy.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller reiterated the US interest in acquiring Greenland, notwithstanding Denmark's warning that such a move could undermine NATO. Frederiksen and European counterparts stood firm against US claims, following US military actions in Venezuela.
