Left Menu

NATO-Style Security Assurances for Ukraine: A Step Closer

The Coalition of the Willing made significant progress on NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine in a Paris meeting. The framework, aimed to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty, involves contributions from Kyiv's allies. Discussions focused on security commitments similar to NATO's Article 5, safeguarding Ukraine's future in case of a ceasefire with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:22 IST
NATO-Style Security Assurances for Ukraine: A Step Closer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Coalition of the Willing has advanced its efforts to establish NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine, marking progress during a meeting held in Paris, as confirmed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday.

Centered around ensuring robust future security for Ukraine, the talks aimed to finalize contributions in anticipation of a potential ceasefire with Russia. Meloni's statement highlighted the constructive alignment between Ukraine and its allies—including the U.S. and Europe—on ensuring a durable peace.

Key discussions revolved around using NATO's Article 5 as inspiration to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities and set up a system to monitor ceasefire violations. These potential commitments will rely on voluntary contributions and adhere to national constitutional requirements. Italy reaffirmed that it would not deploy troops on Ukrainian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Algeria's Last-Minute Triumph Sends Team to Africa Cup Quarter-Finals

Algeria's Last-Minute Triumph Sends Team to Africa Cup Quarter-Finals

 Global
2
Israel and Syria: Communicating for Peace?

Israel and Syria: Communicating for Peace?

 Global
3
U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

 Global
4
Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026