NATO-Style Security Assurances for Ukraine: A Step Closer

The Coalition of the Willing has advanced its efforts to establish NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine, marking progress during a meeting held in Paris, as confirmed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday.

Centered around ensuring robust future security for Ukraine, the talks aimed to finalize contributions in anticipation of a potential ceasefire with Russia. Meloni's statement highlighted the constructive alignment between Ukraine and its allies—including the U.S. and Europe—on ensuring a durable peace.

Key discussions revolved around using NATO's Article 5 as inspiration to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities and set up a system to monitor ceasefire violations. These potential commitments will rely on voluntary contributions and adhere to national constitutional requirements. Italy reaffirmed that it would not deploy troops on Ukrainian soil.

