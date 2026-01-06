Banner Controversy Sparks Political Tensions in Ballari
In Ballari, Karnataka, tension erupted after a banner reportedly insulting Maharshi Valmiki was torn down, leading to violence between BJP and Congress workers. A Congress worker was killed, and 23 people, including private gunmen, were arrested. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar urged political restraint amidst security concerns and ongoing investigations.
In a recent incident in Ballari, Karnataka, political tensions flared following the tearing down of a banner allegedly insulting Maharshi Valmiki. The altercation between BJP and Congress supporters tragically resulted in the death of a Congress worker, escalating security concerns.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar condemned the removal of the banner, stating it was dismantled in a manner disrespectful to the revered figure. As tensions rose, violence erupted, culminating in the shooting of a party worker by a gunman reportedly linked to a Congress leader.
Authorities have swiftly responded by arresting 23 individuals, including three private gunmen. Shivakumar has called for political restraint and emphasized that necessary legal actions are underway to address the situation thoroughly.
