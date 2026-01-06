Left Menu

Kerala's JD(S) Breaks Away: A New Chapter Begins

The Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) has opted to sever its ties with its national leadership and merge with a new political party. This decision, aligned with the CPI(M)-led LDF, aims to protect MLAs from disqualification and combat opposition critiques amid upcoming Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) has taken a bold step, deciding to sever ties with its national leadership, which is allied with the BJP, and instead opt for a merger with another political party. This move aims to insulate the party's state MLAs from disqualification threats.

An insider reports that an official announcement is slated for Wednesday, alleviating concerns as the party merges with an entity already recognized by the Election Commission of India. This strategic shift coincides with the state's preparation for the upcoming Assembly polls expected by April.

The decision addresses opposition allegations of the party's dual alliances, particularly after the JD(S)'s controversial joining of the BJP-led alliance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The reshuffle is designed to realign its political stance in Kerala and mitigate criticism from the Congress-led UDF.

