Fadnavis Under Fire: Sapkal's 'Takka Bhau' Allegations Stir Controversy

In a fiery accusation, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has blasted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, labelling him as 'takka bhau' due to alleged corruption. Sapkal claims the BJP-led government reaps commissions from contractors and has ties involving the drug mafia.

'Takka', a Marathi term meaning 'percent', is often linked to talks of corruption and commissions. Sapkal alleged political interference following the release of detainees connected to a busted drug unit in Satara, near Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's hometown.

Despite these claims, Fadnavis remains unfazed, countering that Sapkal lacks credibility within Congress and asserting his focus on development, which keeps the electorate's support intact.