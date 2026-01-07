Left Menu

Fadnavis Under Fire: Sapkal's 'Takka Bhau' Allegations Stir Controversy

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of corruption, calling him 'takka bhau' for allegedly taking commissions from contractors and drug mafia. Fadnavis dismissed the accusations, stating Sapkal isn't taken seriously in his own party.

In a fiery accusation, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has blasted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, labelling him as 'takka bhau' due to alleged corruption. Sapkal claims the BJP-led government reaps commissions from contractors and has ties involving the drug mafia.

'Takka', a Marathi term meaning 'percent', is often linked to talks of corruption and commissions. Sapkal alleged political interference following the release of detainees connected to a busted drug unit in Satara, near Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's hometown.

Despite these claims, Fadnavis remains unfazed, countering that Sapkal lacks credibility within Congress and asserting his focus on development, which keeps the electorate's support intact.

