Karnataka's MGNREGA Debate: A Challenge to BJP
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar challenges BJP for an open debate on the merits of MGNREGA versus the central government's VB-G RAM G scheme. This challenge comes after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a legislative session to pressure the union government to reinstate MGNREGA, originally introduced in 2005.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has thrown down the gauntlet to BJP leaders, calling for a public debate on the effectiveness of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) compared to the central government's freshly minted VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme.
This development follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's declaration that a special legislative session will be convened to urge the union government to restore MGNREGA. The act, originally launched by the Congress-led UPA in 2005, ensures rural employment.
Highlighting the BJP's efforts to promote VB-G RAM G, Shivakumar suggested a comparative discussion to inform the public about each scheme's merits. He expressed his readiness to engage in a televised debate with BJP officials, challenging allegations of corruption within MGNREGA and encouraging a CBI investigation if any malpractices are found.
ALSO READ
Karnataka Special Assembly to Debate Impact of New Employment Scheme
Scam Allegations Ignite Political Firestorm: Bihar's Big Debate
Singapore’s Indian-origin LoP faces parliamentary debate after conviction for lying
Debate Ignites Over Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Interest
Congress Leader Calls for Power-Sharing Debate