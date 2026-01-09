Karnataka's MGNREGA Debate: A Challenge to BJP

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has thrown down the gauntlet to BJP leaders, calling for a public debate on the effectiveness of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) compared to the central government's freshly minted VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme.

This development follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's declaration that a special legislative session will be convened to urge the union government to restore MGNREGA. The act, originally launched by the Congress-led UPA in 2005, ensures rural employment.

Highlighting the BJP's efforts to promote VB-G RAM G, Shivakumar suggested a comparative discussion to inform the public about each scheme's merits. He expressed his readiness to engage in a televised debate with BJP officials, challenging allegations of corruption within MGNREGA and encouraging a CBI investigation if any malpractices are found.