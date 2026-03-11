Mystery Surrounds AAP Leader Daljit Raju's Shattered Car Window

Aam Aadmi Party leader Daljit Raju's vehicle was discovered with its rear glass shattered on Wednesday evening in Phagwara. Raju, in charge of the party's Backward Class Wing for the Doaba region, was reportedly out shopping on Khera Road when the incident unfolded.

The police have launched an investigation, with Superintendent of Police Madhvi Sharma leading the efforts. CCTV footage from the area is under analysis to determine the cause of the damage. Raju's security has been a concern as he has received threats, including a shooting at his residence last year, accompanied by a ransom note.

The authorities have not ruled out the possibility of foul play, considering Raju's history of threats, and are taking all necessary measures to ensure his safety while probing the matter thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)