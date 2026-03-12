Left Menu

Political Unrest in Punjab: Allegations of Collaboration and Corruption

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar accuses ruling AAP and Congress of working together to avoid addressing public issues. He highlights stalled legislation on sacrilege and claims corruption in bus services and mining. Jakhar urges stronger penalties for illegal mining and expects electoral repercussions in 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:11 IST
Political Unrest in Punjab: Allegations of Collaboration and Corruption
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing address, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar alleged that the ruling AAP and opposition Congress were colluding in the assembly, distracting from essential public concerns. Jakhar criticized the two parties for their tacit agreement to stage walkouts, thereby bypassing meaningful debates on citizens' issues.

Highlighting delays in important legislation, Jakhar pointed out that despite a special session called for drafting anti-sacrilege laws, progress remains stalled. Additionally, he exposed possible corruption in the state's transportation sector, where buses are sent to Rajasthan instead of utilizing local industries for refurbishing, signaling dubious financial interests.

Jakhar further raised alarm over illegal mining activities, citing discrepancies in fines and suggesting government complicity. He challenged the administration to enforce stricter penalties, aligning with tribunal directives. As Punjab's resources face exploitation, Jakhar believes the repercussions will resonate in the upcoming 2027 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026