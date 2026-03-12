Political Unrest in Punjab: Allegations of Collaboration and Corruption

In a scathing address, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar alleged that the ruling AAP and opposition Congress were colluding in the assembly, distracting from essential public concerns. Jakhar criticized the two parties for their tacit agreement to stage walkouts, thereby bypassing meaningful debates on citizens' issues.

Highlighting delays in important legislation, Jakhar pointed out that despite a special session called for drafting anti-sacrilege laws, progress remains stalled. Additionally, he exposed possible corruption in the state's transportation sector, where buses are sent to Rajasthan instead of utilizing local industries for refurbishing, signaling dubious financial interests.

Jakhar further raised alarm over illegal mining activities, citing discrepancies in fines and suggesting government complicity. He challenged the administration to enforce stricter penalties, aligning with tribunal directives. As Punjab's resources face exploitation, Jakhar believes the repercussions will resonate in the upcoming 2027 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)