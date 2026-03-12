Political Unrest in Punjab: Allegations of Collaboration and Corruption
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar accuses ruling AAP and Congress of working together to avoid addressing public issues. He highlights stalled legislation on sacrilege and claims corruption in bus services and mining. Jakhar urges stronger penalties for illegal mining and expects electoral repercussions in 2027.
In a scathing address, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar alleged that the ruling AAP and opposition Congress were colluding in the assembly, distracting from essential public concerns. Jakhar criticized the two parties for their tacit agreement to stage walkouts, thereby bypassing meaningful debates on citizens' issues.
Highlighting delays in important legislation, Jakhar pointed out that despite a special session called for drafting anti-sacrilege laws, progress remains stalled. Additionally, he exposed possible corruption in the state's transportation sector, where buses are sent to Rajasthan instead of utilizing local industries for refurbishing, signaling dubious financial interests.
Jakhar further raised alarm over illegal mining activities, citing discrepancies in fines and suggesting government complicity. He challenged the administration to enforce stricter penalties, aligning with tribunal directives. As Punjab's resources face exploitation, Jakhar believes the repercussions will resonate in the upcoming 2027 elections.
