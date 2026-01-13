Controversy Over Adelaide Writers' Week Cancellation Ignites Free Speech Debate

The Adelaide Writers' Week was abruptly canceled on Tuesday following a massive boycott by 180 authors. The controversy centered around the exclusion of Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah, which led to the resignation of the festival director, Louise Adler, who criticized the decision for curbing free speech.

This decision sparked accusations of anti-Palestinian racism, with Abdel-Fattah labeling the exclusion as censorship. The controversy follows the tragic Bondi Beach mass shooting during a Jewish celebration, prompting national discussions on antisemitism and calls for stricter hate speech laws.

The festival board apologized for the division caused and acknowledged the backlash. Prominent figures, including former leaders and acclaimed authors, joined the protest, emphasizing the growing concerns over freedom of expression in Australia post-terror attack. Adler warned in The Guardian that such actions could lead to a less free society dictated by lobbying and political pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)