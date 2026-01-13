Left Menu

Controversy Over Adelaide Writers' Week Cancellation Ignites Free Speech Debate

The Adelaide Writers' Week was cancelled after 180 authors boycotted the event due to the exclusion of Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah. The festival's director, Louise Adler, resigned, condemning the decision for stifling free speech. The controversy sparked broader discussions on censorship and national discourse post-Bondi Beach shooting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:01 IST
Controversy Over Adelaide Writers' Week Cancellation Ignites Free Speech Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Adelaide Writers' Week was abruptly canceled on Tuesday following a massive boycott by 180 authors. The controversy centered around the exclusion of Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah, which led to the resignation of the festival director, Louise Adler, who criticized the decision for curbing free speech.

This decision sparked accusations of anti-Palestinian racism, with Abdel-Fattah labeling the exclusion as censorship. The controversy follows the tragic Bondi Beach mass shooting during a Jewish celebration, prompting national discussions on antisemitism and calls for stricter hate speech laws.

The festival board apologized for the division caused and acknowledged the backlash. Prominent figures, including former leaders and acclaimed authors, joined the protest, emphasizing the growing concerns over freedom of expression in Australia post-terror attack. Adler warned in The Guardian that such actions could lead to a less free society dictated by lobbying and political pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

 India
2
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

 Global
3
Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

 Global
4
Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026