Left Menu

Bank CEOs Rally for Fed Independence Amidst Political Pressure

CEOs of JPMorgan Chase and BNY expressed strong support for the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence following a criminal investigation initiated by the Trump administration into Fed Chair Jerome Powell. This political scrutiny has sparked concerns from financial leaders about the potential economic implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:19 IST
Bank CEOs Rally for Fed Independence Amidst Political Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a week marked by tension, CEOs of two major Wall Street institutions, JPMorgan Chase and BNY, stood firmly behind the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence. This move comes in response to the Trump administration's recent criminal investigation targeting Fed Chair Jerome Powell's independence.

This investigation has raised alarms among former Federal Reserve governors and even within ranks of the Republican Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, emphasized that maintaining the Fed's autonomy is crucial to controlling inflation expectations and stabilizing interest rates, a sentiment echoed by BNY CEO Robin Vince.

Vince warned about the potential fallout of undermining the Fed's credibility, which could disrupt global financial markets. This follows Powell's comments on receiving Justice Department subpoenas, an action he perceives as a threat to the Fed's independent decision-making. The unfolding scenario has stirred discussions about the broader impact on both the national and global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

 Global
2
Greenland's Unease Over U.S. Annexation Talks

Greenland's Unease Over U.S. Annexation Talks

 United Kingdom
3
U.S. Labels Brotherhood Branches as Global Terrorists

U.S. Labels Brotherhood Branches as Global Terrorists

 Global
4
Close Call: Youth Escapes Unscathed in Car Shooting Incident

Close Call: Youth Escapes Unscathed in Car Shooting Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026