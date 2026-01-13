Bank CEOs Rally for Fed Independence Amidst Political Pressure

In a week marked by tension, CEOs of two major Wall Street institutions, JPMorgan Chase and BNY, stood firmly behind the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence. This move comes in response to the Trump administration's recent criminal investigation targeting Fed Chair Jerome Powell's independence.

This investigation has raised alarms among former Federal Reserve governors and even within ranks of the Republican Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, emphasized that maintaining the Fed's autonomy is crucial to controlling inflation expectations and stabilizing interest rates, a sentiment echoed by BNY CEO Robin Vince.

Vince warned about the potential fallout of undermining the Fed's credibility, which could disrupt global financial markets. This follows Powell's comments on receiving Justice Department subpoenas, an action he perceives as a threat to the Fed's independent decision-making. The unfolding scenario has stirred discussions about the broader impact on both the national and global economy.

