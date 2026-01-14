Bangladesh Gears Up for Landmark February Elections

In a significant political event, Bangladesh is set to launch its election campaign on January 22, with the general election scheduled for February 12. This election marks the first since the Awami League's removal from power in 2024. Ensuring tight security, the government is committed to fair and peaceful elections.

As preparations ramp up, the Election Commission has announced that training will begin for over 800,000 presiding and assistant presiding officers starting January 22. The extensive training program is designed to ensure smooth execution of the elections, which will occur alongside a national referendum.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has reassured the public and international observers of the election's integrity. Despite rampant fake news, he promises the polls will proceed as scheduled, with a neutral interim government ensuring an unbiased, competitive environment across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)