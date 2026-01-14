Left Menu

Bangladesh Gears Up for Landmark February Elections

Bangladesh will commence its election campaign on January 22, leading up to general elections on February 12. The event marks the first polls since the ouster of the Awami League in 2024. Security will be tightened, with over 800,000 officers trained. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus assures a fair vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant political event, Bangladesh is set to launch its election campaign on January 22, with the general election scheduled for February 12. This election marks the first since the Awami League's removal from power in 2024. Ensuring tight security, the government is committed to fair and peaceful elections.

As preparations ramp up, the Election Commission has announced that training will begin for over 800,000 presiding and assistant presiding officers starting January 22. The extensive training program is designed to ensure smooth execution of the elections, which will occur alongside a national referendum.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has reassured the public and international observers of the election's integrity. Despite rampant fake news, he promises the polls will proceed as scheduled, with a neutral interim government ensuring an unbiased, competitive environment across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Online STEM initiatives can counter gender gaps in science education

Why students reject powerful AI tools even when they improve learning

AI-driven rainfall forecasting shows major gains in predicting flood-triggering storms

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

