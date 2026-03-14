Panun Kashmir Expels Chairman Over Alleged Foreign Ties

Panun Kashmir, representing the Kashmiri Pandits, has ousted its former chairman, Ajay Chrungoo, amidst allegations of foreign connections, notably with a US-based Pakistani ISI agent, Ghulam Nabi Fai. Tito Ganju steps in as the new leader.

The decision followed consultations among senior Panun Kashmir figures and was prompted by suspicions about Chrungoo's conduct, including reportedly anti-national comments and lack of compliance with organizational principles.

A commission has been established to probe Chrungoo's overseas activities. An activists' workshop is scheduled in Jammu to discuss the group's renewed constitutional framework, marking a pivotal phase for the movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)