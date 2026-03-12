Strategic Talks: JMM and Congress Gear Up for Assam Elections
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi have strategized for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam. Discussions included organizational and electoral preparations, with ongoing interactions between party leaders and the public. Visits between Assam and Jharkhand underline the parties' concerted outreach efforts.
In a significant political development, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi convened to devise strategies for the forthcoming assembly elections in Assam. The meeting took place at Soren's residential office and marks a collaborative effort between the JMM and Congress.
Chief Minister Soren highlighted the ongoing organizational and electoral preparations that both parties are undertaking. "Our discussions focused on formulating strategies for the elections in Assam," Soren informed reporters, stressing the continuous engagement between JMM and Congress leaders.
The outreach efforts extend beyond discussions, with delegations traveling between Jharkhand and Assam, aiming to foster connections with the local populace. The assembly elections in Assam are anticipated to take place in April, setting the stage for a closely watched political event.
