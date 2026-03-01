Silent Electoral Controversy: TMC Alleges 'Invisible Rigging' During Roll Revision
The Trinamool Congress accused the Election Commission of 'invisible rigging' following the placement of notable figures' names, including cricketer Richa Ghosh, under 'adjudication' in electoral rolls. This controversial move has sparked broader concerns about electoral fairness and the potential disenfranchisement of ordinary voters in West Bengal.
- India
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised allegations against the Election Commission (EC), accusing the agency of perpetrating 'silent invisible rigging' in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
According to the TMC, the voter list, published on February 28, controversially categorized significant figures including cricketer Richa Ghosh and several West Bengal ministers as 'under adjudication'.
This move, the TMC argues, is an attempt to disenfranchise and silence prominent voices in Bengal, potentially undermining the democratic rights of common voters. The EC has yet to comment on these claims.
