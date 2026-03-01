Left Menu

Silent Electoral Controversy: TMC Alleges 'Invisible Rigging' During Roll Revision

The Trinamool Congress accused the Election Commission of 'invisible rigging' following the placement of notable figures' names, including cricketer Richa Ghosh, under 'adjudication' in electoral rolls. This controversial move has sparked broader concerns about electoral fairness and the potential disenfranchisement of ordinary voters in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:59 IST
Silent Electoral Controversy: TMC Alleges 'Invisible Rigging' During Roll Revision
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised allegations against the Election Commission (EC), accusing the agency of perpetrating 'silent invisible rigging' in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to the TMC, the voter list, published on February 28, controversially categorized significant figures including cricketer Richa Ghosh and several West Bengal ministers as 'under adjudication'.

This move, the TMC argues, is an attempt to disenfranchise and silence prominent voices in Bengal, potentially undermining the democratic rights of common voters. The EC has yet to comment on these claims.

TRENDING

1
Zimbabwe Cricket Team's Travel Uncertainty Amid Middle East Tensions

Zimbabwe Cricket Team's Travel Uncertainty Amid Middle East Tensions

 India
2
Shockwaves in Dubai: Drones, Missiles, and a New Reality

Shockwaves in Dubai: Drones, Missiles, and a New Reality

 Global
3
Heightened Security at US Consulate Amid Global Protest

Heightened Security at US Consulate Amid Global Protest

 India
4
Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026