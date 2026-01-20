Macron Challenges Trump's Greenland Ambitions Amid Tariff Tensions
French President Emmanuel Macron critiqued U.S. President Trump's intentions regarding Greenland and offered to host a G7 meeting involving Russia. Macron's criticism comes amid Trump's tariff threats on European goods. The crisis corresponds with Trump's aim for Macron to join his Board of Peace initiative.
French President Emmanuel Macron questioned U.S. President Donald Trump's actions regarding Greenland, suggesting a G7 gathering with Russia, Ukraine, Denmark, and Syria. Macron extended an invitation to Trump for a Paris dinner, according to a screenshot Trump shared online.
Trump's social media post, confirmed as authentic by sources close to Macron, came amid tensions over proposed new tariffs on European goods. Macron's messages emphasized alignment with Trump on Syria and prospects for cooperation on Iran.
EU leaders plan a crisis summit in Brussels over Trump's tariff threats linked to Greenland interests. These developments arise as Macron travels to the World Economic Forum in Davos amid ongoing strategic concerns over European relations with Russia and Ukraine.
