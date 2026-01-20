Left Menu

Macron Challenges Trump's Greenland Ambitions Amid Tariff Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron critiqued U.S. President Trump's intentions regarding Greenland and offered to host a G7 meeting involving Russia. Macron's criticism comes amid Trump's tariff threats on European goods. The crisis corresponds with Trump's aim for Macron to join his Board of Peace initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:56 IST
Macron Challenges Trump's Greenland Ambitions Amid Tariff Tensions
Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron questioned U.S. President Donald Trump's actions regarding Greenland, suggesting a G7 gathering with Russia, Ukraine, Denmark, and Syria. Macron extended an invitation to Trump for a Paris dinner, according to a screenshot Trump shared online.

Trump's social media post, confirmed as authentic by sources close to Macron, came amid tensions over proposed new tariffs on European goods. Macron's messages emphasized alignment with Trump on Syria and prospects for cooperation on Iran.

EU leaders plan a crisis summit in Brussels over Trump's tariff threats linked to Greenland interests. These developments arise as Macron travels to the World Economic Forum in Davos amid ongoing strategic concerns over European relations with Russia and Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Zypp Electric Expands EV Rental Operations in Hyderabad and Jaipur

Zypp Electric Expands EV Rental Operations in Hyderabad and Jaipur

 India
2
IndiGo Promises Operational Stability by February 2026 After Regulatory Review

IndiGo Promises Operational Stability by February 2026 After Regulatory Revi...

 India
3
Thrills and Upsets at the Australian Open: Day 3 Recap

Thrills and Upsets at the Australian Open: Day 3 Recap

 Global
4
Nitin Nabin Takes Helm as BJP National President

Nitin Nabin Takes Helm as BJP National President

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026