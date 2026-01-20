Macron Challenges Trump's Greenland Ambitions Amid Tariff Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron questioned U.S. President Donald Trump's actions regarding Greenland, suggesting a G7 gathering with Russia, Ukraine, Denmark, and Syria. Macron extended an invitation to Trump for a Paris dinner, according to a screenshot Trump shared online.

Trump's social media post, confirmed as authentic by sources close to Macron, came amid tensions over proposed new tariffs on European goods. Macron's messages emphasized alignment with Trump on Syria and prospects for cooperation on Iran.

EU leaders plan a crisis summit in Brussels over Trump's tariff threats linked to Greenland interests. These developments arise as Macron travels to the World Economic Forum in Davos amid ongoing strategic concerns over European relations with Russia and Ukraine.