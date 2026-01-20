Left Menu

Nitin Nabin: The Youngest Leader Steering BJP's New Era

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, hailed Nitin Nabin's appointment as BJP national president as historic, marking a shift in party leadership. At 35, Nabin becomes the youngest to hold the position, expected to bolster BJP's influence and continue the party's legacy under the guidance of top leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:00 IST
Nitin Nabin: The Youngest Leader Steering BJP's New Era
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, praised the landmark appointment of 35-year-old Nitin Nabin as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) youngest national president. This move is seen as a significant generational shift within the party.

Nabin, who succeeded J P Nadda, represents a new phase for the BJP as it aims to strengthen its foothold in national politics. Shinde expressed optimism on the impact Nabin will have on further cementing the BJP's legacy and enriching its influence.

Shinde remains confident that Nabin will enhance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and lead the party to new achievements, supported by key figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel

Protests Erupt Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel

 India
2
Iran's Digital Despair: The Cost of Connectivity Loss

Iran's Digital Despair: The Cost of Connectivity Loss

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ishan Kishan to Lead India’s T20 World Cup Charge Against New Zealand

Ishan Kishan to Lead India’s T20 World Cup Charge Against New Zealand

 India
4
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd: Surging Profits in the Digital Marketplace

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd: Surging Profits in the Digital Marketplace

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026