Nitin Nabin: The Youngest Leader Steering BJP's New Era
Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, hailed Nitin Nabin's appointment as BJP national president as historic, marking a shift in party leadership. At 35, Nabin becomes the youngest to hold the position, expected to bolster BJP's influence and continue the party's legacy under the guidance of top leaders.
Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, praised the landmark appointment of 35-year-old Nitin Nabin as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) youngest national president. This move is seen as a significant generational shift within the party.
Nabin, who succeeded J P Nadda, represents a new phase for the BJP as it aims to strengthen its foothold in national politics. Shinde expressed optimism on the impact Nabin will have on further cementing the BJP's legacy and enriching its influence.
Shinde remains confident that Nabin will enhance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and lead the party to new achievements, supported by key figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders.
