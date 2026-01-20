Nitin Nabin: The Youngest Leader Steering BJP's New Era

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, praised the landmark appointment of 35-year-old Nitin Nabin as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) youngest national president. This move is seen as a significant generational shift within the party.

Nabin, who succeeded J P Nadda, represents a new phase for the BJP as it aims to strengthen its foothold in national politics. Shinde expressed optimism on the impact Nabin will have on further cementing the BJP's legacy and enriching its influence.

Shinde remains confident that Nabin will enhance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and lead the party to new achievements, supported by key figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)