Mehbooba Mufti Clarifies PDP's Stance on Dixon Plan and Divisional Status

Amidst a swirling controversy, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has distanced her party from the much-debated Dixon Plan. The plan, a 1950 UN proposal to divide Jammu & Kashmir, was unequivocally rejected by India and earlier used against the National Conference by Mufti, who clarified her aims at a recent press conference.

Mufti clarified her remarks about proposed divisional status for the Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley regions, stating, "I was talking about administration, I didn't mention anything about the Dixon Plan." She underscored her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's vision of a united Jammu and Kashmir, asserting the PDP is focused on better administration without division.

Beyond addressing the Dixon controversy, Mufti expressed her support for the return of Kashmiri Pandits, suggesting reserved assembly seats to foster harmony with local Muslims. In another significant comment, she criticized U.S. interference in Muslim countries and stressed India's historic ties with Iran and Kashmir, noting changes under the BJP's governance.

