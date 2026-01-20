Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Clarifies PDP's Stance on Dixon Plan and Divisional Status

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti clarifies her position on the divisional status for Jammu regions, distancing PDP from the Dixon Plan. She highlights the party's focus on administrative concerns while maintaining unity. Mufti also discusses her support for Kashmiri Pandits' return and emphasizes India's historically close ties with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:59 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Clarifies PDP's Stance on Dixon Plan and Divisional Status
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a swirling controversy, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has distanced her party from the much-debated Dixon Plan. The plan, a 1950 UN proposal to divide Jammu & Kashmir, was unequivocally rejected by India and earlier used against the National Conference by Mufti, who clarified her aims at a recent press conference.

Mufti clarified her remarks about proposed divisional status for the Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley regions, stating, "I was talking about administration, I didn't mention anything about the Dixon Plan." She underscored her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's vision of a united Jammu and Kashmir, asserting the PDP is focused on better administration without division.

Beyond addressing the Dixon controversy, Mufti expressed her support for the return of Kashmiri Pandits, suggesting reserved assembly seats to foster harmony with local Muslims. In another significant comment, she criticized U.S. interference in Muslim countries and stressed India's historic ties with Iran and Kashmir, noting changes under the BJP's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

