Britain Explores Military Options Amid Gulf Tensions

Britain is considering additional military deployments to the Gulf amid increased Iranian attacks on vessels, according to defense minister John Healey. The UK already has mine hunting systems in the region, but is evaluating further actions. The situation is impacting global oil prices and international law compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Britain is weighing additional military options for deployments in the Gulf following increased Iranian attacks on vessels, Defence Minister John Healey announced on Thursday. The UK has already stationed autonomous mine hunting systems in the region, underscoring its strategic commitment amidst escalating tensions.

Last week, the Royal Navy disclosed that its last minehunter, the HMS Middleton, returned to Britain from Bahrain on March 1, as the over-40-year-old vessel is now uncertified to sail. Healey emphasized the UK's consideration of new strategies that could involve cooperating with allied forces.

The situation has become more volatile after the U.S. military struck Iranian mine-laying vessels, destroying 16 of them. This follows recent attacks including two tankers ablaze in an Iraqi port attributed to suspected Iranian explosive boats, increasing concerns about the crucial Strait of Hormuz and the larger geopolitical implications on oil pricing and compliance with international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

