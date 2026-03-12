Empowering Women: A Leap Towards Safer Panchayats

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj hosted a significant national conference in Delhi, highlighting a year of progress for the 'Sashakt Panchayat - Netri Abhiyan'. The meeting brought together over 700 predominantly female participants from around the country, to emphasize women's expanding role in rural governance.

At the event, the 'Nirbhay Raho' initiative was unveiled, funded under the Nirbhaya Scheme, to boost women's safety through comprehensive capacity building. It targets 14.5 lakh elected women representatives for training on legal rights and leadership, while sensitizing 17.5 lakh male representatives on gender equality.

Union Ministers highlighted the surge in financial support for rural bodies with an allocation increase to Rs 4,35,236 crore for 2026-31. Additionally, the conference showcased the impact of the AI-enabled SabhaSaar platform in improving local governance, marking a significant shift towards more inclusive and safer rural governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)