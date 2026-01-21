Kosovo Joins U.S. 'Board of Peace'

Kosovo has accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the 'Board of Peace,' as announced on Wednesday.

President Vjosa Osmani stated on platform X that the invitation is a significant honor for Kosovo, showing strong commitment alongside the United States in promoting global safety.

As a nation of 1.6 million, Kosovo has been a steadfast ally of the U.S., which was pivotal in its independence from Serbia in 2008, looking to continue its role in furthering global peace efforts.

