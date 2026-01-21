China's Accelerated Push for a Modern Cross-Border Yuan Payment System by 2026

In a bid to modernize its financial infrastructure, China's central bank announced plans to expedite the development of a cross-border yuan payment system by 2026, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China, during a recent meeting, emphasized its commitment to strengthening regulatory oversight of payment institutions and enhancing payment services this year.

These efforts reflect China's broader strategy to establish a high-quality modern payment framework, essential for its growing integration into the global financial system.

