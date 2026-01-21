Left Menu

China's Accelerated Push for a Modern Cross-Border Yuan Payment System by 2026

China's central bank plans to fast-track the development of a cross-border yuan payment system by 2026 as part of efforts to modernize its payment systems. The People's Bank of China aims to enhance regulatory oversight and improve payment services, according to a recent statement.

In a bid to modernize its financial infrastructure, China's central bank announced plans to expedite the development of a cross-border yuan payment system by 2026, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China, during a recent meeting, emphasized its commitment to strengthening regulatory oversight of payment institutions and enhancing payment services this year.

These efforts reflect China's broader strategy to establish a high-quality modern payment framework, essential for its growing integration into the global financial system.

