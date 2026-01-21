Trump's Board of Peace: A New Global Powerhouse
US President Donald Trump is expanding the ambit of the Board of Peace, aiming for it to function as a global conflict-resolution entity akin to a pseudo-UN Security Council. Invitations have been sent globally, and a hefty financial contribution guarantees membership, with Trump poised as the leading figure.
US President Donald Trump is spearheading the development of the Board of Peace, an international body initially focused on overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan. The board's vision has now expanded significantly, positioning itself as a global peacekeeper, reminiscent of a pseudo-UN Security Council.
This ambitious entity is slated to be discussed further at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to join, marking a shift in his stance. A USD 1 billion contribution ensures a permanent membership on this board, giving Trump substantial control.
Countries worldwide have received invitations, including Russia and Egypt, while France has opted out, wary of sidelining the UN. Trump's strategy to boost the board's clout involves significant financial commitments from member nations, with a clear indication that the board aims for broader peace efforts.
