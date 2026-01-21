Left Menu

Trump's Unconventional Worldview Unveiled at Davos

In a fiery address at the World Economic Forum, President Trump reiterated his claims of mediating between India and Pakistan and underscored the strategic significance of Greenland. He also criticized Europe, NATO, clean energy advocates, and previous US administrations, including Joe Biden, his political rival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 19:57 IST
Trump's Unconventional Worldview Unveiled at Davos
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

During a high-profile speech at the World Economic Forum, US President Donald Trump once again claimed credit for preventing conflicts between India and Pakistan, echoing similar assertions about his historical role in global peacemaking.

Addressing a packed audience, Trump stressed Greenland's strategic importance for the US rather than its untapped mineral resources, citing its proximity to the US, China, and Russia.

The session saw Trump openly displaying animosity toward Europe, NATO, clean energy supporters, and past US presidents, notably referring to Joe Biden as 'sleepy'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026