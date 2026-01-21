Trump's Unconventional Worldview Unveiled at Davos

During a high-profile speech at the World Economic Forum, US President Donald Trump once again claimed credit for preventing conflicts between India and Pakistan, echoing similar assertions about his historical role in global peacemaking.

Addressing a packed audience, Trump stressed Greenland's strategic importance for the US rather than its untapped mineral resources, citing its proximity to the US, China, and Russia.

The session saw Trump openly displaying animosity toward Europe, NATO, clean energy supporters, and past US presidents, notably referring to Joe Biden as 'sleepy'.

(With inputs from agencies.)