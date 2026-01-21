Trump's Unconventional Worldview Unveiled at Davos
In a fiery address at the World Economic Forum, President Trump reiterated his claims of mediating between India and Pakistan and underscored the strategic significance of Greenland. He also criticized Europe, NATO, clean energy advocates, and previous US administrations, including Joe Biden, his political rival.
During a high-profile speech at the World Economic Forum, US President Donald Trump once again claimed credit for preventing conflicts between India and Pakistan, echoing similar assertions about his historical role in global peacemaking.
Addressing a packed audience, Trump stressed Greenland's strategic importance for the US rather than its untapped mineral resources, citing its proximity to the US, China, and Russia.
The session saw Trump openly displaying animosity toward Europe, NATO, clean energy supporters, and past US presidents, notably referring to Joe Biden as 'sleepy'.
