Vijay Ubale Takes Charge as AIMIM Group Leader in BMC

Vijay Ubale, the recent victor in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections representing the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has been appointed as the group's leader in the civic body.

The announcement was made by AIMIM state president Imtiaz Jaleel via social media. AIMIM secured wins in eight wards during the January 15 BMC polls. Among these was ward 140, where Ubale, a Hindu candidate for AIMIM, emerged victorious by a margin of 4,945 votes.

Furthermore, the party proposed Khairunnisa Akbar Hussain as a member of the Prabhag Samiti and Zameer Qureshi for the civic standing committee, underscoring its strategic placement in India's wealthiest municipal corporation.

