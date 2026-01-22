Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav: Capitalist Influence Threatens Socialist Ideals

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the growing influence of capitalism on media and its challenge to socialist ideals. At a tribute to Janeshwar Mishra, Yadav reaffirms the party's commitment to socialism and calls for removing BJP from power to protect ordinary citizens.

In a sharp critique directed towards the ruling party, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed concerns over the burgeoning influence of capitalists, while commemorating socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra's death anniversary. He suggested that media has been swayed by capitalism and urged journalists to maintain impartiality.

Speaking at Janeshwar Mishra Park, Yadav emphasized the importance of continuing the socialist movement, a legacy passed down by stalwarts like Mishra, Netaji, and Ambedkar. He acknowledged the formidable challenge that capitalism poses to upholding socialist ideals.

Yadav also touched on recent events, including a road accident in Noida, using it as an example to underline the importance of removing BJP to safeguard the rights of farmers, the poor, and ordinary citizens. He reaffirmed Samajwadi Party's commitment to supporting backward classes, Dalits, and minorities through their PDA initiative.

