Akhilesh Yadav: Capitalist Influence Threatens Socialist Ideals

In a sharp critique directed towards the ruling party, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed concerns over the burgeoning influence of capitalists, while commemorating socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra's death anniversary. He suggested that media has been swayed by capitalism and urged journalists to maintain impartiality.

Speaking at Janeshwar Mishra Park, Yadav emphasized the importance of continuing the socialist movement, a legacy passed down by stalwarts like Mishra, Netaji, and Ambedkar. He acknowledged the formidable challenge that capitalism poses to upholding socialist ideals.

Yadav also touched on recent events, including a road accident in Noida, using it as an example to underline the importance of removing BJP to safeguard the rights of farmers, the poor, and ordinary citizens. He reaffirmed Samajwadi Party's commitment to supporting backward classes, Dalits, and minorities through their PDA initiative.

