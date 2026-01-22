Land Resurvey Sparks Political Clash: Reddy vs. Naidu

On Thursday, YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of claiming undue credit for a comprehensive land resurvey programme. Reddy asserted that the initiative was launched during his party's regime from 2019 to 2024.

Speaking at a press briefing at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Reddy highlighted that the 'YSR Jagananna Shaswata Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha Pathakam' was conceptualized during his 2019 election campaign. He accused Naidu of being a 'credit thief', claiming that the CM had no plans for such a scheme.

Reddy explained that the idea stemmed from discussions with farmers during his state-wide walkathon. In response, Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar criticized Reddy, questioning his achievements during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)