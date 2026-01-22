Left Menu

Land Resurvey Sparks Political Clash: Reddy vs. Naidu

On Thursday, Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of stealing credit for a land resurvey programme initiated by the YSRCP regime. Reddy criticized Naidu during a press conference and emphasized the scheme's origins and implementation. Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar countered Reddy's claims.

On Thursday, YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of claiming undue credit for a comprehensive land resurvey programme. Reddy asserted that the initiative was launched during his party's regime from 2019 to 2024.

Speaking at a press briefing at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Reddy highlighted that the 'YSR Jagananna Shaswata Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha Pathakam' was conceptualized during his 2019 election campaign. He accused Naidu of being a 'credit thief', claiming that the CM had no plans for such a scheme.

Reddy explained that the idea stemmed from discussions with farmers during his state-wide walkathon. In response, Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar criticized Reddy, questioning his achievements during his tenure.

