Venezuela's Political Detainees: A Slow March to Freedom

Rafael Tudares, a lawyer and the son-in-law of Edmundo Gonzalez, Venezuela's opposition leader, has been released from prison. This comes after spending more than a year in jail on accusations of terrorism, which his family claims were unfounded.

Tudares was arrested in January 2025 while taking his children to school and was one of many political detainees amidst an intense crackdown. His release is part of an announced but slow-moving effort by Venezuelan authorities to free political prisoners after the U.S. captured President Nicolas Maduro.

Rights groups, such as Foro Penal, report that 151 political prisoners have been released, while families of others still face uncertainty. Key figures remain detained as the situation in Venezuela remains tense following oil-related U.S. sanctions and ongoing political upheavals.

