Hungary's Political Showdown: Tisza Party Challenges Orban

In a tightening political race, Hungary's Tisza party leads over Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party as the nation heads toward a crucial election on April 12. The elections bear high stakes, impacting Hungary and echoing through Europe's far-right political landscape.

According to recent polls, Tisza's lead narrowed to 9 points from a previous 12-point lead last December among decided voters. The Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, holds 47% support among decided voters, while Fidesz trails slightly at 38%. Despite economic stagnation, the government is courting voter favor with strategic measures.

The nationalist agenda underscored by Orban, in power since 2010, presents a binary choice of war versus peace, with his party casting its campaign heavily on the latter. Smaller parties, such as the far-right Our Homeland and the Two-Tailed Dog Party, aim to surpass the 5% parliamentary threshold while 27% of voters remain undecided.

