Hungary's Political Showdown: Tisza Party Challenges Orban

Hungary's opposition Tisza party is slightly ahead of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz as the April elections approach. Recent polls show Tisza's lead narrowing from 12 to 9 points. This election could significantly impact Hungary and Europe's far-right politics. Smaller parties aim to surpass the parliamentary threshold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:16 IST
In a tightening political race, Hungary's Tisza party leads over Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party as the nation heads toward a crucial election on April 12. The elections bear high stakes, impacting Hungary and echoing through Europe's far-right political landscape.

According to recent polls, Tisza's lead narrowed to 9 points from a previous 12-point lead last December among decided voters. The Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, holds 47% support among decided voters, while Fidesz trails slightly at 38%. Despite economic stagnation, the government is courting voter favor with strategic measures.

The nationalist agenda underscored by Orban, in power since 2010, presents a binary choice of war versus peace, with his party casting its campaign heavily on the latter. Smaller parties, such as the far-right Our Homeland and the Two-Tailed Dog Party, aim to surpass the 5% parliamentary threshold while 27% of voters remain undecided.

