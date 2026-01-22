Left Menu

Jack Smith's Battle Against Trump's 'False Narratives'

Former U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith will testify before the House Judiciary Committee to address 'false and misleading narratives' related to his investigations of Donald Trump. Despite dropping prosecutions after the 2024 election, Smith asserts Trump's intentional law-breaking. The hearings will examine Smith's controversial inquiries into Trump’s alleged unlawful actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 16:43 IST
Jack Smith, the former U.S. Special Counsel, will face the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Thursday to defend his investigations into Donald Trump. Smith claims these investigations were based on Trump's willful law-breaking.

The cases, which accused Trump of election interference and unlawful retention of classified documents, were closed after Trump's 2024 election win. Smith states political neutrality, insisting prosecutions were justified by evidence. He also highlights Republican involvement in gathering this evidence.

The upcoming testimony will delve into Smith's investigations, contested by Trump's allies as politically motivated. Smith defends his actions, emphasizing their necessity for probing Trump's alleged pressure on GOP lawmakers regarding election certification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

