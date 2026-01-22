Jack Smith's Battle Against Trump's 'False Narratives'

Jack Smith, the former U.S. Special Counsel, will face the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Thursday to defend his investigations into Donald Trump. Smith claims these investigations were based on Trump's willful law-breaking.

The cases, which accused Trump of election interference and unlawful retention of classified documents, were closed after Trump's 2024 election win. Smith states political neutrality, insisting prosecutions were justified by evidence. He also highlights Republican involvement in gathering this evidence.

The upcoming testimony will delve into Smith's investigations, contested by Trump's allies as politically motivated. Smith defends his actions, emphasizing their necessity for probing Trump's alleged pressure on GOP lawmakers regarding election certification.

